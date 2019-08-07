Gates Industrial slides 29% on Q2 earnings miss and lowered FY19 guidance

Gates Industrial (GTES -29.8% ) reported Q2 net sales decline of 7.5% Y/Y to $809.9M, largely attributable to broad weakness in Europe and China.

Company says the results were adversely affected by a noticeable change in the demand environment, particularly in industrial end markets, which decelerated as the quarter progressed.

Power Transmission Segment sales $501.5M (-8.8% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 21.1% down by 320 bps .

Fluid Power Segment sales $308.4M (-5.3% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 19.4% down by 260 bps .

Q2 Gross margin declined by 364 bps to 37.2%; and operating margin declined by 352 bps to 12.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $165.4M (-19.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 300 bps to 20.4%.

Net cash provided by operations YTD was $63.8M, compared to $93.9M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook, lowered: Core revenue to decline in range of 5% to 7% (growth 0% to 2%); Adj. EBITDA in range of $5890M to $630M ($740M to $760M); Capex of ~$110M; and FCF conversion greater than 80% of Adjusted Net Income.

Previously: Gates Industrial EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)