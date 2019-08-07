NYT -18.3% as revenues miss, profits dip

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has slid 18.3% amid today's market downdraft following a miss on Q2 revenues and higher costs that weighed on operating profit.

Revenues grew 5.2% to $436.3M, but adjusted operating profit dropped to $55.6M from $59.4M.

The company added 197,000 net new digital-only subscriptions -- 131,000 from core news and the rest from Cooking and Crossword subs. Total subscriptions have hit 4.7M.

"While profitability declined in the quarter, that is in large part a result of continued investment into growing our subscription business," says CEO Mark Thompson.

For Q3, the company expects subscription revenues to grow in the low to mid-single digits, and digital-only subscription revenue to increase in the mid-teens. Ad revenues should decline in the high single digits. "We expect a more challenging second half of 2019 in digital advertising revenue as a result of comparisons against strong performance in the same period in 2018."

And operating costs are expected to increase by high single digits amid continuing investment in digital drivers.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

