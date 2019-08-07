Hecla Mining raises full-year estimates for production, AISC

Hecla Mining (HL -9% ) plunges after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and a 9% Y/Y revenue decline, even as total silver production increased.

HL says Q2 results were hurt by several items, including lower by-product credits and the timing of lead shipments at the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, and higher depreciation expense, which more than offset the positive impact of higher grades at Greens Creek.

Q2 gross loss in Nevada was $20.2M, due to higher costs and lower grades and recoveries, gross profit at Greens Creek fell by $17.1M, primarily due to pricing. and Casa Berardi gross profit was $14.1M lower due primarily to mill maintenance activities.

HL says Q2 silver production rose 16% Y/Y to 3.02M oz. while gold output gained less than 1% to 60.7K oz.

The company raises its full-year silver production outlook to 11.7M oz. from 10M oz. previously, citing higher grades at Greens Creek, but sees all-in sustaining costs rising to $12.50/oz. from $11.00/oz. previously.

HL's Q2 average realized silver price was $15.01/oz. vs. $16.61/oz. in the year-ago quarter, while all-in sustaining costs climbed 14% to $10.29/oz. from $11.97 in Q2 2018; HL's average realized price for gold rose 2% Y/Y.