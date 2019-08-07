Vision Fund 2 investments could start soon

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) earnings report this morning included details about the new Vision Fund 2.

The fund will start making investments in the next one to three months, using some proceeds of Vision Fund 1 and perhaps selling off some of SoftBank Group's shares. The company says it doesn't need to wait for investments from outside parties.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son confirms talks with Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in Vision Fund 2. SoftBank previously confirmed receiving memorandums of understanding from 12 interested parties, including Apple and Microsoft, who could pitch in about $108B in capital.