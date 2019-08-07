Noodles & Company comparable sales rose 4.8% in Q2

Noodles & Company (NDLS -8.7% ) reports Comparable restaurant sales increased 4.6% system-wide in Q2, comprising of a 4.8% increase at company-owned restaurants and a 3.7% increase at franchise restaurants.

Restaurant contribution margin increased 160 bps to 17.1%, due to leverage on increased AUVs, lower marketing spend and utilities costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.5% to $10.94M.

Restaurant count of 457, comprised of 395 company-owned restaurants and 62 franchise restaurants.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: $466M to $474M; Comparable restaurant sales: 3% to 5%; Restaurant contribution margin: 15.5% to 16.5%; Adjusted EBITDA: $37M to $41M; Adjusted EPS: $0.08 to $0.16; Capital expenditures: $14.5M to $19M.

