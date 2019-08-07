Alamos Gold CEO defends Turkish mine project

Alamos Gold (AGI -1.4% ) CEO John McCluskey says protests against the company's planned Turkish mining project were based on politically-motivated misinformation, Reuters reports.

The CEO defends AGI's environmental record, saying the miner had paid for future reforestation at the site and denying cyanide would leak into the surrounding area.

Thousands of protesters gathered earlier this week near the town of Kirazli in Turkey's Canakkale province to oppose the project.

Critics of the project fear the mine's use of cyanide will harm the ecological structure of the mountainous area and contaminate soil and water near the Atikhisar dam.

McCluskey says cyanide would be used only in the final step of the process to extract gold, and that the company had taken measures to ensure there would be no leaks into the environment.