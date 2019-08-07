Gordon Haskett positive on Wendy's after earnings

Wendy's (WEN +7% ) rallies even further as its Q2 report is digested by investors and analysts.

Gordon Haskett analyst Jeff Farmer thinks the strong quarter will bolster investor confidence that the company can deliver on its guidance for 2020 free cash flow of $275M and the implied comparable sales outlook for 1.5% to 2.5% growth.

Farmer says the firm is looking for "slow, but steady multiple expansion" for Buy-rated Wendy's over the next several quarters.

Shares of Wendy's trade at their highest level in three weeks.

