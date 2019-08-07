Myriad Genetics to seek U.S. approval of BRACAnalysis CDx test for mCRPC

Based on the positive outcome of a Phase 3 study evaluating AstraZeneca and Merck's PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations, Myriad Genetics (MYGN -1% ) plans to pursue FDA approval of its BRACAnalysis CDx test as a companion diagnostic for olaparib in BRCA mutation-positive mCRPC patients.

The company has been collaborating with AstraZeneca on olaparib since 2007. BRACAnalysis CDx is currently approved in the U.S. as a companion diagnostic in breast and ovarian cancer patients.