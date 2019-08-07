TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies

A day after reporting earnings, TransDigm (TDG +2% ) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Esterline Interface Technologies group of businesses to an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners for approximately $190M.

EIT was acquired by TransDigm in March 2019 as part of the Esterline Technologies acquisition and is comprised of three distinct businesses including Advanced Input Systems, Gamesman and LRE Medical.

The divestiture, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of our fiscal 2020.