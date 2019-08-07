Dorian LPG +4.2% post Q1 results

Dorian LPG (LPG +4.2% ) posted Q1 sales of $61.2M up ~121.3% Y/Y, primarily attributable to an increase in average TCE rates and fleet utilization.

Average TCE rates increased from $16,553 to $29,671, as a result of higher spot market rates during Q2 along with a reduction in bunker prices.

Vessel operating expenses per day decreased to $8,052 from $8,334.

Fleet Data: Time chartered-in days were 91; Operating days were 2,050; Available days were 2,083 & Fleet utilization was 98.4%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 1,725 bps to 62.7%.

On August 5, 2019, the Company repurchased of up to $50M of common stock through the period ended December 31, 2020.

Previously: Dorian LPG EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Aug. 07 2019)