Currency manipulator status holds no real penalties for China - KBW

The U.S. Treasury Department's move earlier this week to designate China a currency manipulator lacks heat in that it carries no real penalties in the short-term, writes KBW's Brian Gardner.

Rather, the U.S.'s action reflects a deteriorating diplomatic environment with no end in sight in the U.S.-China dispute, and that will help fuel a risk-off trade sentiment, Gardner says.

"The recent round of threats of tariffs and responses suggests to us that both sides are so dug in that neither can be seen as giving into the other," he writes.

Also he sees the potential for China to take non-tariff actions against U.S. companies operating in China, and "it is no longer out of the question that it could reduce its holdings of U.S. treasuries."

