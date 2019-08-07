Kornit Digital down 4% post Q2 results miss

Kornit Digital (KRNT -4.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 22.3% Y/Y to $43.9% Y/Y, reflecting growth of systems, services and consumables sales across geographies.

Q2 Gross margin fell by 608 bps to 42.5%; and Adj. gross margin declined by 330 bps to 45.9%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by impact of warrants, product mix and new product introduction.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $6.1M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $4.38M, compared to $4.88M a year ago.

3Q19 Guidance: Revenue $47M to $51M; Non-GAAP operating income 14% to 17% of revenue; and assumes zero impact on revenue and operating margin.

