B2Gold reports record quarterly gold production with Q2 earnings beat

Aug. 07, 2019 11:23 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)BTGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • B2Gold (BTG +10.9%) jumps to a 52-week high after posting better than expected Q2 earnings and a 10% Y/Y revenue increase to $267M.
  • BTG says Q2 gold production hit a record 246K oz., 2% above the year-ago quarter and well above budget by 8%, citing solid performances from all the company's operations.
  • Q2 consolidated all-in sustaining costs from continuing operations were $807/oz. sold vs. $654/oz. sold in the year-ago quarter, due to increased cash operating costs and the timing of Otjikoto's pre-stripping activities, weighted towards H1.
  • BTG says it recently commenced the mill expansion at its Fekola mine, which is expected to be completed early in Q4 and to significantly increase annual gold production.
  • BTG also expects to complete the sale of its El Limon and La Libertad mines in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining early in Q4; it will hold a 31% stake in Calibre once the deal is concluded.
