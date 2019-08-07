DXP Enterprises rallies 9.8% post Q2 results
Aug. 07, 2019
- DXP Enterprises (DXPE +9.8%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 7.1% Y/Y to $333.3M.
- Segment revenue: Service Centers of $200M (+3.3% Y/Y); Innovative Pumping Solutions of $81M (+9.1% Y/Y) & Supply Chain Services of $52.3M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Segment Operating margin: Service Centers increased 29 bps to 11.6%; Innovative Pumping Solutions increased 270 bps to 14.8% & Supply Chain Services declined 264 bps to 7.2%.
- Q2 overall margins: Gross increased 25 bps to 27.6%; operating increased 38 bps to 6.8%; Adj. EBITDA declined 49 bps to 8.7%.
- Cash & equivalents of $25M; Total debt was $247M & Leverage ratio of 2.2:1.0.
