Saudi Aramco valuation gap persists as IPO talks resume - Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman is insisting on a $2T valuation for Aramco (ARMCO), even though some bankers and company insiders say the target should be trimmed to ~$1.5T, Reuters reports, citing industry and banking sources.

The prince reportedly has stuck with his $2T valuation even as some banks think it will be a struggle amid weaker oil prices and efforts by some countries to shift away from fossil fuels to curb global warming.

With Aramco talking again to banks about an IPO, its board is meeting later this week and likely will discuss the company's value, according to the report.

Even at $1.5T, Aramco would be worth at least 50% more than the world's most valuable companies - Microsoft with ~$1T, and Apple and Amazon at ~$900B each.