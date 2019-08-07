Disney -5.4% as theme park attendance down

Disney (NYSE:DIS) declines 5.4% after reporting disappointing Q3 after the close yesterday.

Pulling some points from last night's conference call:

Domestic theme park attendance fell 3% during the quarter, with the decline at Disneyland Resort primarily driven by lower passholder visitation "as we managed demand for the first few weeks after opening Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in order to maintain a high level of guest satisfaction," said CFO Christine McCarthy.

Sees the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and taking full operational control of Hulu hurting Q4 EPS before purchase accounting by about 45 cents.

Sees Direct-to-Consumer and International segment generating ~$900M of operating losses in Q4, about a $560M increase from last year's Q4.

Sees Media Networks' operating income declining ~10% Y/Y on lower program sales and higher content-development expense.

