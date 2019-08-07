Paratek up 32% on Q2 beat, Nuzyra ramp

  • Thinly traded micro cap Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK +31.7%) is up on almost triple normal volume after posting better-than-expected Q2 results after the close yesterday. Highlights:
  • Nuzyra (omadacycline) sales: $1.7M (+31% sequentially).
  • Net loss: ($33.2M); loss/share: ($1.02).
  • 2019 guidance: Nuzyra sales: $10M - 13M (unch).
  • Topline data from two Phase 2 studies evaluating Nuzyra in urinary tract infections expected in Q4.
  • Decision on omadacycline European marketing application expected in H2.
  • Previously: Paratek Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.