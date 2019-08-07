Paratek up 32% on Q2 beat, Nuzyra ramp
Aug. 07, 2019 11:58 AM ETParatek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)PRTKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Thinly traded micro cap Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK +31.7%) is up on almost triple normal volume after posting better-than-expected Q2 results after the close yesterday. Highlights:
- Nuzyra (omadacycline) sales: $1.7M (+31% sequentially).
- Net loss: ($33.2M); loss/share: ($1.02).
- 2019 guidance: Nuzyra sales: $10M - 13M (unch).
- Topline data from two Phase 2 studies evaluating Nuzyra in urinary tract infections expected in Q4.
- Decision on omadacycline European marketing application expected in H2.
