Centerra completes long-delayed agreement with Kyrgyz

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF +5.8% ) powers to seven-year highs after saying all conditions have been satisfied to complete the 2017 strategic agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic government.

Centerra says it is moving to terminate remaining legal proceedings affecting the Kumtor project, including the international proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration as well as certain civil proceedings.

CThe company also commits to more than $10M in additional contributions above those required in the strategic agreement to "strengthen its social license to operate" as well as at least $16M in exploration expenditures at the Kumtor project over a two-year period.