Omeros Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 (+37.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.33M (+1435.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, omer has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.