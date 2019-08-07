Kraft Heinz Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-39.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.07B (-9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, khc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.