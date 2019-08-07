Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.7B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cah has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.