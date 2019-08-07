New Age Beverages Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)NBEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.43M (+382.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, nbev has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.