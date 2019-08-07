Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.91B (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mga has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.