AMC Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, amc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.