Middleby slips 8% post Q2 earnings miss

Middleby (MIDD -8.8% ) reported Q2 net sales growth of 13.9% Y/Y to $761M, sales related to recent acquisitions added 14.7%.

Commercial Foodservice sales of $513.28M (+23.9% Y/Y); operating margin of 21.7% down by 240 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 25.3% down by 110 bps .

Residential Kitchen sales of $149.87M (-6.5% Y/Y); operating margin of 13.7% up by 340 bps ; and adj. EBITDA margin of 18.3% up by 140 bps .

Food Processing sales of $97.85M (4.5% Y/Y); operating margin of 18.9% up by 330 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 21.4% up by 200 bps.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 11 bps to 37.6%; and operating margin improved by 170 bps to 18.4%.

Operating cash flows during the quarter was $67.6M, compared to $101.9M a year ago.

During the quarter, company invested $167.3M to fund acquisitions.

Company says they continue to face challenging conditions in Europe and the U.K. with uncertainty from Brexit, as well as headwinds with China.

"Expanding margins remains a priority. During the quarter we realized anticipated margin pressure from increasing materials costs related to tariffs. We have announced mid-year price increases to offset these increasing costs”, mentioned Timothy FitzGerald. CEO.

