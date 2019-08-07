Viacom Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETViacom Inc. (VIAB)VIABBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.33B (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, viab has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward.