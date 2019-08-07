LSC Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETLKSDQBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $868.8M (-7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, lksd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.