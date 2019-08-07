Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)NCLHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, nclh has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.