Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-77.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+51.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, kdp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.