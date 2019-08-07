Revlon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETRevlon, Inc. (REV)REVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (+62.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $595.9M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, rev has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.