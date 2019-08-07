Callaway Golf Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)ELYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-58.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $430.12M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ely has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.