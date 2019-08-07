Amicus Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.14M (+93.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fold has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.