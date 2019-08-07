Perrigo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, prgo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.