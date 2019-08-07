CryoPort Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.94M (+71.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cyrx has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.