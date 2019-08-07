U.S. collects $63B in tariffs through June

While President Trump's tariffs against China have poured into the U.S. Treasury, the increase has basically been offset by aid to U.S. farmers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

As of June 30, the government has pulled in $63B in tariffs over the previous 12 months, according to Treasury data, and the rate is increasing.

In June, $6B in tariffs were collected by the U.S., up from $5.3B in May and $4.8B in April.

U.S. is on track to collect $72B in tariffs annually and could hit $100B that Trump has estimated if the new 10%% tariffs on $300B of Chinese goods takes effect on Sept. 1.

Pre-Trump era tariffs ran about $30B a year and the new tariffs have brought in a cumulative $27B, roughly the same size as the rescue programs authorized for farmers.

But there are reasons that the tariffs may never hit the $100B/year level Trump projects -- for one, as the trade war intensifies, trade with China is declining. Once the U.S.'s largest trading partner, China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada so far this year.