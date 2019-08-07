Unexpected rise in crude stockpiles sends crude prices plunging

The drop in oil prices turns into a rout after U.S. data showed an unexpected build in crude stockpiles, amplifying fears that demand for fuel is weakening alongside the U.S. economy amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

U.S. WTI futures -5.1% to $50.88/bbl while Brent -4.4% to $56.31/bbl; both benchmarks are now in bear market territory, down more than 20% from their YTD peaks.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 2.4M barrels last week, in stark contrast to consensus expectations for a ~2.8M-barrel draw, and now stand 2% above their five-year average for this time of year, indicating there is plenty of oil available.

After seven weeks of consecutive crude drawdowns, "there was a thought that today's report would turn oil's fortunes around," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "That support got taken out of the market."

Among selected tickers: XOM -1.9% , CVX -1.4% , RDS.A -1.4% , BP -1.4% , COP -2.9% , EOG -2.9% , DVN -2.7% , MRO -3.1% , APA -4.7% ,OXY -5.2% , SLB -4% , HAL -3.1% , KMI -2.4% , RIG -6.1% , CHK -6.8% .

