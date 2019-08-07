Clovis down 5% on positive data for PARP competitor Lynparza

Clovis Oncology (CLVS -4.8% ) is down, albeit on below-average volume, in apparent response to positive Phase 3 data announced this morning on AstraZeneca and Merck's PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) in certain metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients.

Clovis is currently conducting two Phase 3 studies, TRITON2 & TRITON3, evaluating its PARP inhibitor, Rubraca (rucaparib), in mCRPC patients. Preliminary data from TRITON2, presented at ESMO in October 2018, showed a 44% objective response rate (ORR). Management plans to update investors on the TRITON program later this month.