Fed's Evans sees low inflation justifying dovish stance

"As long as inflation continues to behave the way it has, I think we have capacity to pursue these accommodative stances in support of the economy and sustaining the expansion and maximum employment," said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to reporters at an event in Chicago.

“There is a role for risk management, and you could take the view, as I have, that inflation alone would call for more accommodation than we’ve put in place with just our last meeting,” he said.

Still, he says he needs to look at data first before concluding that increased headwinds will require more accommodation.

Evans, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, voted for the 25-basis point cut at last week's meeting.

His view contrasts with the two dissenting members of the FOMC, who didn't see a reason to cut rates at that time.

