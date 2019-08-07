Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.92M (+18.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pcrx has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.