Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)EGRXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.61M (-9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, egrx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.