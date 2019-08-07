Puma Biotechnology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)PBYIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.99 (-67.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.4M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, pbyi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.