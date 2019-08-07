Gold 'rally seems set to roll on' as investors turn risk-averse

Gold prices power past $1,500/oz., +2.5% to $1,521.50, extending the yellow metal's YTD advance to 18%.

"The rally seems set to roll on as no one is expecting any immediate progress on the trade front and the proactive easing efforts from central banks globally," Oanda's Edward Moya writes. "When the Fed capitulates later this month, that could be the catalyst to support the drive towards the $1,650/oz. level."

"We see the ongoing steep rise in the gold price as an expression of the high risk aversion among market participants," says Commerzbank's Daniel Briesemann. "Gold is quite clearly still in demand as a safe haven in the current market environment, as reflected, among other things, in continuing ETF inflows."

Among selected gold miners: KGC +6.2% , NEM +5% , AEM +4.2% , GOLD +4.1% , GFI +3.6% , AU +3.5% , FNV +3.5% , SBGL +3.3% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP