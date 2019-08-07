ViewRay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)VRAYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.92M (+57.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vray has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.