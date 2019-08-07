JELD-WEN slips 12% on Q2 earnings miss and lowered FY19 guidance

Aug. 07, 2019 12:54 PM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)JELDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • JELD-WEN (JELD -12.2%) reported Q2 revenues of $1.12B, a decrease of 4.6% Y/Y, driven by 3% decline in core revenues and 3% adverse impact from forex.
  • Revenues from external customers: North America $668.4M (-0.7% Y/Y); Europe $300.4M (-5.7% Y/Y); and Australasia $150.2M (-16.8% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Gross margin improved by 31 bps to 21.5%; and operating margin declined by 82 bps to 5.2%.
  • Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $127.6M (-4.9% Y/Y) and margin was flat at 11.4%.
  • Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $42.6M, compared to cash used $8.3M a year ago.
  • Company repurchased 252,621 shares of common stock in the quarter for $5M.
  • FY19 Outlook, lowered: Net revenue expected to be flat (prior growth 1% to 5%); adj. EBITDA $450M to $480M (prior $475M to $505M); and Capex $140M to $160M.
  • Previously: JELD-WEN Holding EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Aug. 7)
