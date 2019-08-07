Himax Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)HIMXBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.16M (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIMX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.