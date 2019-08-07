Financials hammered as rates plumb new lows

During the panicky action this morning, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped as far as 1.59%. It's bounced four basis points since, but still remains down sharply for the day and for the month.

On the short end, traders are beginning to price in a decent chance of an emergency rate cut prior to the Fed's September meeting, and surely a 50 basis point move at that meeting.

The S&P has bounced to just a 0.8% decline at the moment, but the financial sector (XLF -2.3% ) is underperforming by a mile. The Bank SPDR (KBE -2.4% ), and the Regional Bank SPDR (KRE -2.4% )