Financials hammered as rates plumb new lows

During the panicky action this morning, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped as far as 1.59%. It's bounced four basis points since, but still remains down sharply for the day and for the month.
On the short end, traders are beginning to price in a decent chance of an emergency rate cut prior to the Fed's September meeting, and surely a 50 basis point move at that meeting.
The S&P has bounced to just a 0.8% decline at the moment, but the financial sector (XLF -2.3%) is underperforming by a mile. The Bank SPDR (KBE -2.4%), and the Regional Bank SPDR (KRE -2.4%)
Individual names: Bank of America (BAC -3.4%), Wells Fargo (WFC -3.3%), JPMorgan (JPM -3.5%), PNC Financial (PNC -4.1%), U.S. Bancorp (USB -2.7%), Fifth Third (FITB -3.6%), KeyCorp (KEY -4.4%), Comerica (CMA -4.4%), Brighthouse (BHF -4%), MetLife (MET -2.3%), Schwab (SCHW -4.8%), E*Trade (ETFC -5.1%)
