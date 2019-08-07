Quidel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)QDELBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.4M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, qdel has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.