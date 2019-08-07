Piedmont doubles mine life for North Carolina lithium project

Piedmont Lithium (PLL -1.1% ) says an updated scoping study of its vertically integrated Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina has nearly doubled the overall projected mine life to 25 years.

PLL says the new study estimates the project, which has a $1.5B net present value, will produce 22.7K tons/year of lithium hydroxide supported by mine and concentrator output of 160K tons/year of lithium concentrate.

Cash costs of lithium hydroxide production are expected to average $3,105/ton with lithium concentrate cash costs estimated at $199/ton, making the project one of the world's lowest-cost downstream lithium producers.

The project is expected to produce 489K tons of lithium hydroxide over the course of its 25-year life, compared with 216K tons in the previous scoping study.