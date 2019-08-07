Triple-net, healthcare REITs gain amid market decline
- Amid a sea of red, REITs have pockets of green as investors turn to traditionally defensive real estate sector. By sector, triple-net, healthcare, self-storage, and correctional/detention center are gaining.
- With Vereit (VER +4.9%) and Spirit Realty (SRC +3.8%) turning in better-than-expected Q2 FFO, other triple-nets, such as Store Capital (STOR +1.6%), National Retail Properties (NNN +1.3%), and Realty Income (O +1.6%), join the advance.
- Healthcare REITs also gain -- Omega (OHI +1.3%), Ventas (VTR +2.1%), HCP (HCP +2.5%), Welltower (WELL +1.9%), and Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.5%).
- Add senior housing to the list of advancers -- Senior Housing Properties (SNH +2.1%), New Senior Investment (SNR +0.5%), and National Health Investors (NHI +0.7%).
- Self-storage stocks Public Storage (PSA +1.5%), Extra Space Storage (EXR +1.1%), and CubeSmart (CUBE +1%) pile on.
- CoreCivic (CXW +1.8%) and GEO Group (GEO +0.9%) also gain as they're not as likely to feel the effects of a recession.
