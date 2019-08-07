Triple-net, healthcare REITs gain amid market decline

  • Amid a sea of red, REITs have pockets of green as investors turn to traditionally defensive real estate sector. By sector, triple-net, healthcare, self-storage, and correctional/detention center are gaining.
  • With Vereit (VER +4.9%) and Spirit Realty (SRC +3.8%) turning in better-than-expected Q2 FFO, other triple-nets, such as Store Capital (STOR +1.6%), National Retail Properties (NNN +1.3%), and Realty Income (O +1.6%), join the advance.
  • Healthcare REITs also gain -- Omega (OHI +1.3%), Ventas (VTR +2.1%), HCP (HCP +2.5%), Welltower (WELL +1.9%), and Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.5%).
  • Add senior housing to the list of advancers -- Senior Housing Properties (SNH +2.1%), New Senior Investment (SNR +0.5%), and National Health Investors (NHI +0.7%).
  • Self-storage stocks Public Storage (PSA +1.5%), Extra Space Storage (EXR +1.1%), and CubeSmart (CUBE +1%) pile on.
  • CoreCivic (CXW +1.8%) and GEO Group (GEO +0.9%) also gain as they're not as likely to feel the effects of a recession.
  • Previously: Jefferies gets bullish on real estate (Aug. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.