EPAM Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)EPAMBy: SA News Team
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $549.84M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.